Watch: Kasabian – ‘eez-eh’ video

The latest installment in this weeks seemingly never-ending stream of new Kasabian stuff is the video for their new single ‘eez-eh’.

‘eez-eh’ was revealed on Monday night as the banging lead single for the Leicester band’s upcoming fifth studio album 48:13 – which is out on 9 June.

Watch the video for ‘eez-eh’ below:

The video was directed by artist Aitor Thorp, who has also been involved with putting the whole design concept for the new album together – including the vivid neon pink cover:

Also this week, Kasabian have announced three small gigs next month in Scotland – the ticket presale is ongoing now, with general sale tickets available on Friday (2 May) at 9am.