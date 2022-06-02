Music Video Review: “Hymn” by Kesha

Kesha has premiered a new music video and it’s spreading love and light – just the way it has been about this Kesha’s new Rainbow era. It’s a love letter to DREAMERS.

Kesha’s earlier song “Praying” was also about love and healing. Her next anthem from the Rainbow album was a feminist anthem that expressly talked about women. This song “Hymn” is the same – a powerful ballad with meaning and a message. Is this the new revolution in pop music?

For her “Hymn” music video, Kesha worked with “United We Dream” to promote the message in the song. This awareness campaign is something unique – something we haven’t seen from pop artists so far.

Kesha told her fans that she wanted to get involved with DREAMERS ever since she met the co-founder of this organization. When she met her, she was so inspired by what she was doing to protect the immigrant youth in the country. They are the DREAMERS who came to this country but now need a lot of help to realize their dreams. This organization is empowering them and Kesha has dedicated this song to those DREAMERS. Give it a listen below and watch the empowering music video.

Watch “Hymn” Music Video by Kesha