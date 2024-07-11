Linkin Park announce extra UK date in Novemeber – tickets

Ticket went on sale for the UK leg of Linkin Park’s ‘The Hunting Party’ tour this morning at 9am. Originally the US nu-metallers were scheduled to play just two dates in the UK – Manchester’s Phones4U Arena on 22 November and London’s O2 Arena on 23 November.

Due to popular demand the band have just announced a second date at the O2 Arena for 24 November – tickets are on sale now via the below link:

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for Linkin Park from Ticketmaster here[/box]

The tour is in support of Linkin Park’s latest album The Hunting Party, which was released last month.

Support for all three gigs will come from Californian metalcore band Of Mice & Men.

The gigs in the UK form the final stage of Linkin Park’s European tour, which begins on 2 November in Zurich and will now see them play a total of 16 dates.

