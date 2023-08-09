Anastacia has given us new music. The new single is titled “Caught In The Middle” and it’s from her forthcoming studio album. The album is rightly titled “Evolution”, which is going to be her seventh studio album. The album is expected to hit the stores on 15th September. You can pre-order the album as of now.

The new single “Caught In The Middle” is the first song that we have heard from Anastacia’s upcoming album. The song is about how the singer feels about a man. She has been holding back her feelings for long. However, now she has decided to let go. She is now allowing herself to speak out the words that explain how she feels about her man. She doesn’t want to complicate the games they play and she still wants to change the things. She wants her man to know what her heart sings, hoping that she hears her voice.

Anastacia has a great voice. No matter what she sings, her vocals perfectly adopt. That’s the case with this love ballad. You will enjoy how the lyrics fit Anastacia’s voice and create the magic that has the power to fascinate everyone who allows these sounds to go through their ears. It’s time to listen to this amazing song. Don’t forget to pre-order her album if you like what you hear below from Anastacia.

Listen To A New Single “Caught In The Middle” by Anastacia