The Libertines announce Peace, Swim Deep and Circa Waves as Alexandra Palace support acts

It’s been just a week since the newly-reformed Libertines announced two special gigs at London’s Alexandra Palace. Those tickets sold out literally in minutes, so an extra date was hastily arranged. Tickets for that then sold out even quicker, and since then there’s even been talk of a new album.

It’s fair to say it’s been a crazy busy week in the world of The Libertines, and that has continued with an impressive-looking roster of support acts confirmed for their now three-date residency of the Ally Pally.

Birmingham band Peace will provide the support on the Friday night (26 September), their fellow B-towners Swim Deep will be the support act on the Saturday (27 September) and the up-and-coming Liverpool band Circa Waves will provide support on the Sunday (28 September).

Support will also come from new bands Cuckoolander (Friday), Brown Bear (Saturday) and The Au Revoirs (Sunday).

After only announcing their comeback a few months ago, The Libertines have gone on to play a number of legendary warm-up shows before headlining Hyde Park last weekend. This month they are also playing the Optimus Alive Festival in Portugal as well as headlining Benicassim in Spain. After that is the Alexandra Palace dates is September, but don’t be surprised if there’s more dates added to their comeback tour in the near future!