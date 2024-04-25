The Libertines reunion is confirmed – they will headline British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park on 5 July

The worst kept secret in music (after the Oasis reunion obviously) has been confirmed this morning, as The Libertines have been announced as the headline act for this year’s British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, London on 5 July.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Pete Doherty had strongly hinted about a reunion in an interview with a newspaper, saying he needed the money.

Now we know they will headline the Hyde Park festival and will be joined on the bill by the likes of The Pogues, Spiritualized, Maximo Park, Swim Deep and Wolf Alice.

Here’s the full line-up poster:

The show on 5 July is part of a series at Hyde Park put on by Barclaycard presents British Summer Time. Other headliners are Black Sabbath – 4 July – Neil Young & Crazy Horse – 12 July and Tom Jones on 13 July. For full details head over to the official website: www.bst-hydepark.com

Tickets for The Libertines show go on general sale at 9am next Friday 2 May, with a presale running on Wednesday 30 April. Use the link above to go to the site and sign up for the presale.