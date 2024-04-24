liam gallagher
24 APR

Liam Gallagher is sending Twitter into an Oasis-reunion meltdown right now!

Liam Gallagher seldom Tweets, but when he does it tends to mean something. This evening he has taken that to a new level – sparking fresh hopes of an Oasis reunion.

Liam started about an hour ago with this:

Followed by this:

And then this 15 mins ago:

So will the rest of it be:

I
S
A
R
E
S
H
I
T

Probably not, but it would be funny.

Obviously this has got everyone hoping the cryptic Tweets will lead to a reunion-type announcement – maybe something in line with an announcement about Glastonbury’s final headliner?

Watch this space….

