Liam Gallagher is sending Twitter into an Oasis-reunion meltdown right now!

Liam Gallagher seldom Tweets, but when he does it tends to mean something. This evening he has taken that to a new level – sparking fresh hopes of an Oasis reunion.
Liam started about an hour ago with this:
O
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 24, 2014
Followed by this:
A
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 24, 2014
And then this 15 mins ago:
S
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 24, 2014
So will the rest of it be:
I
S
A
R
E
S
H
I
T
Probably not, but it would be funny.
Obviously this has got everyone hoping the cryptic Tweets will lead to a reunion-type announcement – maybe something in line with an announcement about Glastonbury’s final headliner?
Watch this space….