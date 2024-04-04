Glastonbury 2014 line-up announced – Kasabian confirmed as headliner

The (almost) full line-up for this years Glastonbury Festival has been revealed this morning – confirming Kasabian as headliner alongside Arcade Fire as well as announcing another 80 or so names to the bill.

The only surprise is that the third headliner is still not confirmed – with the line-up including a ‘Special Guests’ in the Saturday headline slot.

Kasabian have been long-rumoured to headline this years festival, and Serge has told NME that their Sunday night slot now means he ‘can die happy’.

Other notable acts on the bill include Jack White (who will no doubt be performing his new album Lazaretto), Elbow, The Black Keys, Interpol, Robert Plant, Lana Del Rey, Massive Attack, Mogwai, Disclosure, M.I.A., Jurassic 5, Temples, Warpaint, Four Tet, James Blake, Blondie, CHVRCHES and loads more. Check out the full line-up poster below:

What do you think of this years Glastonbury line-up? And who do you think might fill in the ‘Special Guests’ headline slot? Join the discussion in the comments below.