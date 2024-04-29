Mystery final Glastonbury headliner is ‘one of the biggest-selling bands in the world’ says Michael Eavis

Glastonbury Festival organiser Michael Eavis has dropped a big hint about who the final headliner is going to be for this years festival during an interview with the Bristol Post.

The initial line-up was revealed earlier this month and confirmed both Arcade Fire and Kasabian as Pyramid Stage headliners for the Friday and Sunday night respectively – leaving a tantalising ‘Special Guests’ entry in the line-up poster:

Emily Eavis was quick to announce that the final headliner could not be announced along with the others due to some ‘contractual issues’, saying:

We’ve got it all booked, it was all confirmed a couple of weeks ago. It’s purely that we can’t give it to you yet. The full line-up, the thousands and thousands of acts playing across the hundreds of stages, will be with you in May.

That has led to lots of rumours swirling about who would be filling the final headline slot. Most recently Oasis were strongly tipped thanks to Liam Gallagher teasing his Twitter followers, which led to a swift dismissal from Emily:

@TheToneWill oasis aren’t playing this year. — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) April 26, 2014

The acts that are strongly in the running, according to the rumour mongers, are: Daft Punk, Metallica, David Bowie, Prince, Fleetwood Mac, OutKast, Foo Fighters, Rihanna and Depeche Mode.

Now for Michael Eavis’ quotes. He told the Bristol Post:

We are expecting to announce the full line-up at the beginning of May and everything is now in place. We are more than happy with the calibre of the acts and the headliner on Saturday will be one of the biggest-selling bands in the world at the moment.

So now we know its a ‘band’ – which would rule out Bowie, Prince and (thankfully) Rihanna, from the list. We also now know this band are ‘one of the biggest selling bands in the word at the moment‘ – so does that rule out all the others except Daft Punk and Foo Fighters?

Out of those two I would hope it was Daft Punk, but it may not be worth taking Eavis’ words at face value. After all, last year he said all three headliners have never played Glastonbury before – but both Arcade Fire and Kasabian have!

Who would you like to see headline the Saturday night at this years Glastonbury? Join the discussion in the comments below…