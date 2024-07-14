Frank Turner to tour UK in September – ticket details

Punk-folk troubadour Frank Turner has announced a headline UK tour for this September.
The singer will play a total of 15 dates, starting off in Norwich on 11 September and ending up on 30 September at Oxford. Tickets for all the tour dates go on general sale at 9am this Friday (18 July).
As is the way these days, there’s also a ticekt presale going on tomorrow (Tuesday 15 July) – visit Frank’s official site to get involved with the presale: http://frankturner.seetickets.com/tour/frank-turner
Here’s the full tour dates:
SEPTEMBER
11 – Norwich UEA
12 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
13 – Salisbury City Hall
15 – St Albans Arena
16 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
18 – Northampton Roadmender
19 – Bath Pavillion
20 – Yeovil Westlands
22 – Exeter Lemon Grove
24 – Hartlepool Borough Hall
25 – Dunfermline Alhambra
26 – Warrington Parr Hall
27 – Hull City Hall
28 – Wakefield Unity Works
30 – Oxford Town Hall
There’s a high possibility that the tour in September will see Turner debut new material from his upcoming sixth album. He recently revealed that the follow-up to 2013’s hugely successful Tape Deck Heart will likely be released early next year and will be backed by a huge world tour. When asked when we could expect the new album, Turner told Gigwise:
February, I’ll put money on it. There’ll be 18 month world tour starting in January. We’re going to destroy the world in bitesize chunks.