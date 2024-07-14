Frank Turner to tour UK in September – ticket details

Punk-folk troubadour Frank Turner has announced a headline UK tour for this September.

The singer will play a total of 15 dates, starting off in Norwich on 11 September and ending up on 30 September at Oxford. Tickets for all the tour dates go on general sale at 9am this Friday (18 July).

As is the way these days, there’s also a ticekt presale going on tomorrow (Tuesday 15 July) – visit Frank’s official site to get involved with the presale: http://frankturner.seetickets.com/tour/frank-turner

Here’s the full tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

11 – Norwich UEA

12 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

13 – Salisbury City Hall

15 – St Albans Arena

16 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

18 – Northampton Roadmender

19 – Bath Pavillion

20 – Yeovil Westlands

22 – Exeter Lemon Grove

24 – Hartlepool Borough Hall

25 – Dunfermline Alhambra

26 – Warrington Parr Hall

27 – Hull City Hall

28 – Wakefield Unity Works

30 – Oxford Town Hall

There’s a high possibility that the tour in September will see Turner debut new material from his upcoming sixth album. He recently revealed that the follow-up to 2013’s hugely successful Tape Deck Heart will likely be released early next year and will be backed by a huge world tour. When asked when we could expect the new album, Turner told Gigwise:

February, I’ll put money on it. There’ll be 18 month world tour starting in January. We’re going to destroy the world in bitesize chunks.