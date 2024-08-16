16 AUG

Listen: Flying Lotus, DOOM, Earl Sweatshirt and Thundercat join forces for new Adult Swim release ‘Between Villains’

Forget Kendrick Lamar and his scene-shaking verse, the real hip-hop news this week is the release of Flying Lotus AKA Captain Murphy’s new single in the Adult Swim Singles Series – which not only features fellow cool producer-type Thundercat but DOOM (in his Viktor Vaughn guise) and Earl Sweatshirt.

The single is called ‘Between Villains’, and it’s just as good as that insane roll-call of contributing talent suggests it would be. Check it out below (via Pitchfork)

‘Between Villains’ will be available to download for free on Monday at the Adult Swim website.

