Shawn Mendes Premieres His New Song “Mercy” – Listen to full song

Today, Shawn Mendes premiered his new song titled “Mercy”, which is going to serve as a new countdown single for the upcoming album “Illuminate”. This will be Shawn’s second studio album and it will be available for purchase on September 23rd.

Shawn Mendes talked about this new song last week on his Twitter when he told his fans that he was feeling ecstatic about the release of a new song. He went on to tell the fans that he had never felt this happy for a song before. Because of this announcement, Shawn’s fans were desperate to hear a snippet of this song. Thankfully, Shawn decided not to tease them any further and gave them the full version today.

So if you are also one of those who have been constantly looking at Shawn’s Twitter since the last week, expecting a release news, here is it is. Now you can listen to his new song in full and in high quality. So what are you waiting for? Click ‘play’ below to bless your ears with this new song.

Listen to “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes – Full Version