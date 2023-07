If you’ve ever wondered what you’d get if you crossed Rob Thomas’ ‘Lonely No More’ with hints of Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’ then you’d get this.

Forgetting it’s similarity to especially that first song, this is actually a really catchy mid-tempo pop song with a quickly singable chorus. Rixton’s vocals are clear and fit the rhythmic tune well and the progression from verse to chorus keeps it going.

Very radio friendly, though it’s hard to shake off its overall familiarity.

(7/10)