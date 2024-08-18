Kasabian Eez Eh
18 AUG

Single Review: Kasabian – ‘eez-eh’

Kasabian have just debuted their massive new single ‘eez-eh’ on Radio 1, and have now made the audio available to stream.

Listen to it below and let me know what you think of it in the comments at the bottom:

Zane Lowe described ‘eez-eh’ as the biggest lead single Kasabian have released so far, and after listening to the above it’s hard to disagree with him. It sounds huge and has an awesome groove to it – which treads familiar Primal Scream / The Prodigy ground but this time feels a bit more fresh and alive.

‘eez-eh’ is taken from Kasabian’s upcoming fifth album 48:13, which was announced today for a 9 June release.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *