Single Review: Kasabian – ‘eez-eh’

Kasabian have just debuted their massive new single ‘eez-eh’ on Radio 1, and have now made the audio available to stream.

Listen to it below and let me know what you think of it in the comments at the bottom:

Zane Lowe described ‘eez-eh’ as the biggest lead single Kasabian have released so far, and after listening to the above it’s hard to disagree with him. It sounds huge and has an awesome groove to it – which treads familiar Primal Scream / The Prodigy ground but this time feels a bit more fresh and alive.

‘eez-eh’ is taken from Kasabian’s upcoming fifth album 48:13, which was announced today for a 9 June release.