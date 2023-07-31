One Direction Single Without Zayn Malik

One Direction is going in a new direction after Zayn Malik left the band early this year due to the reason that he wanted to do different kind of music. The band is now left to perform as a four piece that includes Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

Zyan Malik, after leaving the band in March, has started working on his individual music. He has even secured a label deal and released first solo track this month. The band, on the other hand, took a little long to release their first single after departure of their 23-year old member Zayn Malik. But the boys are back now and they are back in style. Their latest single “Drag Me Down” has received a lot of love from fans just as it was premiered on social media. Fans have bombarded One Direction with likes, love, and shares. You could really feel that fans were waiting anxiously to see the first track coming out after Zayn left.

“Drag Me Down” is a catchy love song that’s typical of One Direction. The lyrics are modern and the track has a nice poppy sound to it. Let’s hope that both the band and Zayn continues to deliver the goods despite being on different paths.