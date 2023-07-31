Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Song “OMG” Featuring Gryffin

Carly Rae Jepsen impressed us all with her first LP ‘E-MO-TION’ and it became the best pop album of 2015. However, it wasn’t the only music she wanted to do as she has a lot more to offer. She returned with “Dedicated” and now she is following it up with yet another bop “OMG.” This new bop will be released later today. For this new single, Carly has combined forces with Gryffin.

It’s a confirmed project since both Carly and Dan Gryffin announced the song on social media. Gryffin also unveiled the official art cover for the song and captioned it “Big One Coming Next Week.”

Although we don’t have many details on what this project would be like, we know for sure it’s going to be BIG as evident from social media. Only time will tell how big it turns out to be but we know that Carly always delivers and Gryffin has an excellent record for this year. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for the new release. Be sure to visit back as we will post and review the new project as soon as it comes out.