Music Review: “Small Talk” By Katy Perry

Katy Perry has given us a new song titled “Small Talk” and it sounds so infectious that you’d instantly fall in love with it. After all, it seemed like the perfect time for Katy to serve an instantly catchy track as she had been recently awarded the 100 million RIAA song certification. Now if you live under the rock, only four artists have achieved this so far.

The track is about how we handle love and related stuff. This gem of a track is written by Charlie Puth, Jacob Kasher, and Johan Carlsson and it serves as the second taste from Katy’s KP5.

The track is deep and has a very solid mid-tempo production. The chorus is a killer. “I just can’t believe we went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime” sings Katy over the chorus. The 34-year-old has really shown her visual best in “Small Talk” and we hope she will get a long way with this new track. Give it a listen below and see if you can resist falling in love with this beautiful track.

Listen To “Small Talk” By Katy Perry