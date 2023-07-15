Top 40 singles of 2012 so far – 20-1

Top 40 of 2012 So Far: 20-1

By Philip Lickley

Following on from last week’s part one of my favourite forty songs from 2012 , here is my top twenty for you to enjoy hearing!

What do you think of my choices for the top songs? Let me know via the comments box below…

20. The Band Perry – If I Die Young

Released: February 2012

A song that could be easily downbeat and depressing made into a touching indie pop song that works thanks to its stripped back, country-sound.

19. Labrinth – Treatment

From the album ‘Electronic Earth’

Not yet released as a single but should be, ‘Treatment’ is a highlight of the album thanks to its production effects, fast-paced lyrics and powerful chorus.

18. Lana Del Rey – National Anthem

Released: July 2012

Though really released in the second half of the year, this song stood out on the album release in early 2012 as one of the highlights, turning Del Rey’s usually gloomier songs into something a bit perkier with a sexy, sensual feel and a memorable singable chorus.

17. LMFAO – Sorry For Party Rocking

Released: January 2012

Though initially not as much fun as ‘Sexy and I Know It’, the thick pulsating beat and anthemic chorus soon made this a party favourite.

16. Plan B – Ill Manors

Released: March 2012

From the gritty urban film of the same name this classical-musical-sampling song features a well-written and performed critical rap that throws in some great off-the-wall references whilst also incorporating a great chorus.

15 Reverend And The Makers – Bassline

Released: February 2012

A shift in direction from the Sheffield band, this dance-filled tune is immediately catchy and manages to both parody the genre and fit in well with it.

14 Scissor Sisters – Baby Come Home

From the album ‘Magic Hour’

Hopefully a new single with a proper video available on YouTube, this opening song from the band’s new 2012 album is as poppy, catchy and fun as you’d ever want from the Scissor Sisters.

13 Pixie Lott – Kiss The Stars

Released: January 2012

It won’t probably win any awards for the most thoughtful lyrics ever – “put the plug in the socket” etc – you cannot fail to be won over by its upbeat peppiness and cheerful demeanour. Pop at its best.

12 Gary Barlow & The Commonwealth Band – Sing (Commonwealth Version)

Released: May 2012

Released for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, there was always going to be the fear that such a song could become too twee or not match the occasion, but this song balances the factors well with an excellent mix of different vocals, a simple, singable chorus, a literal world of instruments and a building crescendo as the song makes its way to its powerful conclusion.

11 Carly Rae Jepsen – Call Me Maybe

Released: March 2012

It may be as cheesy as something from Europe in the mid-1990s but once heard it’s impossible to get it out of your head. A guilty pleasure.





10. Reverend and the Makers – Out Of The Shadows

From the album ‘@Reverend_Makers’

The second song on their new album and hopefully a future single, this track was to be the album title but even if it doesn’t lend its name to their third album it’s still a strong presence on the album, mixing the style of their two big debut singles with the dance-focus of ‘Bassline’.

09. The Brilliant Things – Dance

Released: January 2012

From a band that haven’t got the exposure that they should have comes this uptempo, poppy, well-written song that reminds me of The Corrs at the height of their musical powers.

08. Marina and the Diamonds – Bubblegum Bitch

From the album ‘Electra Heart’

Though there have been several strong single releases I’ve not included in this top forty, this opening to her second album ‘Electra Heart’ deserves to be a future single release due to its rocking straight-to-the-point music and lyrics and its summing up of the album. Excellent.

07 Train – 50 Ways To Say Goodbye

From the album ‘California 37’

A future single in the UK it was always going to be a tough act to better ‘Drive By’ but this tongue-in-cheek lyrical update to Paul Simon’s classic track but with much more comedy and a Mariachi band to boot is destined to become a classic.

06 Pitbull – Back In Time

Released: March 2012

Though I hated this on first listen the lead song from the film ‘Men In Black 3’ soon grows and the mix of the ‘Dirty Dancing’ sample with Pitbull’s rap and a fun riff make this a cracking early-summer track, though I would have still liked to have heard Will Smith do the single.

05. Gossip – Move In The Right Direction

Released: June 2012

An almost perfect single from the Gossip with a great beat and keyboard riff, powerful vocals and a singable chorus, plus some top production tricks. A joy to hear.

04. Jessie J – Domino

Released: March 2012

It may or may not feature a cheeky sample from Loomis and the Lust’s ‘Bright Red Chords’ but either way it’s guitar riff, determined vocals, sexy lyrics and memorable chorus make this one of the strongest songs of the year and a definite earworm.

03. Emile Sande – Next To Me

Released: February 2012

With a cracking drum beat, Sande’s powerful vocals and a catchy chorus, this is another strong single that enters the public consciousness, continuing her strong releases that went on to include ‘My Kind of Love’.

02. Gotye feat. Kimbra – Somebody That I Used to Know

Released: January 2012

Surely the contender for the biggest song of the year for exposure, the often sung and parodied Australian 2011 song finally hit these shores and reached number one in early 2012. Sampling Luiz Bonfá’s 1967 song ‘Seville’ and, more weirdly, ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’ the lyrics are thoughtful and thought-provoking, the Sting-sounding chorus perfect and the balance between Gotye’s POV and the opposing one in Kimbra’s verse, make this a great record.

01. Spector – Celestine

Released: May 2012

My favourite new song heard this year, ‘Celestine’ came out of nowhere but is the embodiment of everything I enjoy in a record: a memorable riff, a distinctive lead vocal, interesting lyrics to listen to and a catchy chorus. Throw in a few other tricks and a general buzz and you get a great song and single.



