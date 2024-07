Goldfrapp are back and are gearing up for the release of their sixth album Tales Of Us on 9 September, and have today released the first taste of their new material in the shape of ‘Drew’ – a typically elegant and stylish track that demands repeat listens.

Here’s the video for ‘Drew’ – which is taken from a full-length film directed by Lisa Gunning which will accompany the album:

Goldfrapp – Drew from Mute on Vimeo.

