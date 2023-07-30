Music Video “Handgun” By YG Featuring A$AP Rocky – Watch (Video + Review) Here!

Put your hands up for “Handgun”, A new single shared by YG from his upcoming album, “Stay Dangerous” which is all set to arrive on 3rd of August. In this album “Suu Whoop” and Big Bank” featuring Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and Chainz. Red Friday and Still Brazy are the albums released by YG back in 2016. You can recall “Good For You” by Selena Gomez Ft. A$AP Rocky

Soon after releasing of the single, YG dropped very pumped up visuals which star both of these rappers and it was more than a surprise for his fans. “Stay Dangerous” is already available for pre-order, drops on August 3. A$AP Rocky on the other hand, teamed up with Tyler, The Creator on the freestyle” Potato Salad”. Also check throwback review of “Don’t Tell ‘em” by Jeremih Feat. YG

YG’s music will make you play GTA San Andreas and GTA 5. This music video welcomes you to join the Gang!

Music Video “Handgun” By YG Featuring A$AP Rocky