YG Teams Up With Quavo For a Music Video, “Slay”. Watch Here:

The American rapper, “YG” has joined forces with the American rapper and the hip hop group Migos’ member, “Quavo”. The Pair has released a new music video for their collaboration song, “Slay”.

The song, “slay” is taken from the YG’s third studio album called, “Stay Dangerous” which was premiered back in August. The LP was a project of 12 tracks featuring guest appearances from, “ASAP Rocky”, “2 Chainz”, “Ty Dolla Sign”, “YoungBoy Never Broke Again”,” Mozzy”, “Quavo” and “Nicki Minaj”.

Slay has now been accompanied with the official music video which takes us to heaven. YG must has spent some heavy bucks for the making of the visuals.

The video sees YG and Quavo up in the sky. They rap while being surrounded by some girls with fairy costumed on, or you can say the angels, LOL!

Watch the music video to YG and Quavo’s collaboration, “Slay”:

The American rapper, “YG” has planned and announced a tour of North America in support of his album, “Stay Dangerous”. The tour will start on 17th of January, 2019 and will last till 10th of March, 2019. Here is the link to more tour details.