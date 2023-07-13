Listen to Two Songs “Summer Bummer” and “Groupie Love” by Lana Del Rey

As Lana Del Rey promised, she premiered two new songs on July 12th. These new songs are from her upcoming studio album “Lust For Life”. This new album will be her fifth studio album and it will hit the stores on July 21, as already announced by Lana del Rey. So far, she has been releasing the songs as she committed and we hope that her album will also come out on the pre-announced date.

The new songs are titled “Summer Bummer” and “Groupie Love”. In both these songs, you will hear rapper ASAP Rocky. He collaborates on both new songs.

Lana didn’t premier these songs like other regular songs. But she took the time to set a schedule with Zane Lower of Beats 1 Show. The songs exclusively premiered on this show before Lana eventually released the songs on all major digital platforms. You can listen to both these songs below. Just hit “PLAY” and enjoy the free stream.

NOTE: You can pre-order Lana del Rey’s upcoming album “Lust For Life” now. It became available along with the new songs. If you are a fan of her music, be sure to register your pre-order so that you can get the album as soon as it released.

Listen to “Summer Bummer” by Lana del Rey

Listen to “Groupie Love” by Lana del Rey