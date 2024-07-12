New Music: Nolita View

Nolita View EP

You may remember a band called Fez from a few years ago, who popped up, sounded promising (particularly their track ‘Lowlight’) and then disappeared again? Well they’re back with a new purpose and a better new name.

Now called Nolita View (takien from a song by The National), they are now streaming their debut, self-titled EP over on their Bandcamp page – and it sounds pretty damn good. Listen to it here and let me know what you think in the comments:

Their press release likens them to Sigur Ros and Talking Heads, but I think there’s also quite a lot The Killers in there too. It all sounds very promising though.



