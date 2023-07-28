Watch: 2:54 reveal video for Single ‘Orion’

The Thurlow sisters, Hannah and Colette, have released the first taste of their second 2:54 album in the form of new single ‘Orion’.

The new album is the follow-up to their brilliant 2012 self-titled debut album.

There’s no album title or official release date yet, all we know is that the album will be out later this year on their new label Bella Union.

Watch the moody video for ‘Orion’:

As well as revealing the new single, 2:54 have also announced a raft of UK tour dates in November (so you’d have to guess the album will be out around then). They are also playing a special Bella Union label showcase in London on 8 September. Here’s the dates in full:

SEPTEMBER

08 – London, Union Chapel (Bella Union, Labelled With Love showcase)

NOVEMBER

07 – Ramsgate, Ramsgate Music Hall

19 – London, St. Pancras Old Church

20 – Sheffield, The Harley

21 – Glasgow, The Broadcast

22 – Manchester, Soup Kitchen

24 – Nottingham, The Corner

25 – Bristol, The Louisiana

26 – Brighton, The Hope

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Wednesday (23 July) from the below link:

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for 2:54 from Ticketmaster here[/box]