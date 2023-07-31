New Banger: “Next Mistake” By Icona Pop

Icona Pop has been away since they gave us “This Is… Icona Pop” and while a lot of people have started thinking they’ll never hear new music from the Swedish pop duo, they’ve just released a new banger titled “Next Mistake.”

The duo blessed us with new music this Friday on New Music Friday. Their new track titled “Next Mistake” is produced by Hudson Mohawke, YARO, and Nanno Veen. This track has the ’90s vibes with retro house keys.

The track is about the mistakes you made that led to bad choices, resulting in the life you currently have – a human life. Mistakes are what make you human and that’s the message ICona Pop is trying to deliver in this track. Instead of repenting and spending your future in the shadows of the past, it’s important to realize that mistakes are part of what you are. You have to learn from them and move on. Listen to this song below.

Listen To “Mistakes” By Icona Pop