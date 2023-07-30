Listen: Peace – ‘Lost On Me’

Birmingham band Peace are gearing up for the release of their second album, the follow-up to last years In Love, and have released a new track tonight called ‘Lost On Me’.

‘Lost On Me’ follows in the loose and funky tracks of ‘Money’, and will be released as a single on 28 September.

Listen to ‘Lost On Me’:

There’s no official release date, or even a title, for Peace’s second album – but it’s expected to drop some time in autumn. Before that the band have got the little matter of a Reading & Leeds Festival appearance to deal with, as well as supporting the newly-reformed Libertines at London’s Alexandra Palace.

As well as ‘Lost On Me’, Peace have also released ‘Money’ and ‘World Pleasure’ from their second album. Check both new songs out below: