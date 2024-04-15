Peace release new track ‘Money’ – watch the video

Birmingham band Peace are not messing around. Just a year after their debut album In Love, they’re already well into the buzz-building for album number two.

Last month came their monstrous new single ‘World Pleasure’, and today they’ve followed it up with another new tune in the shape of ‘Money’.

While it’s not as ‘big’ as ‘World Pleasure’, it carries on the funky new elements Peace seem to have found in the recording studio – and even references bitcoins, so it must be relevant!

Watch the video for ‘Money’ and stream ‘World Pleasure’ below:

‘Money’ and ‘World Pleasure’ are both expected to appear on Peace’s as-yet-untitled second album, which will probably be released sometime in spring/early summer. Keep up to date with Peace at their official site: www.peaceforeverever.co.uk