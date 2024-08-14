This Video of Katy Perry ‘Dark Horse’ shows you How to stop a baby from crying

Watch this video of Katy Perry Dark Horse live stream online. With more 17M views on Youtube, this popular video from Eva Baker will show you how to stop a baby from crying. Like thousands of mothers worldwide, Eva Baker has been filming her baby. It is a huge trend and these videos get viral quickly on Youtube. These videos are all cute and attract a wide audience.﻿

Watch the video ‘Dark Horse’ of Katy Perry who starred in the Teen Choice Awards 2014 :

“Dark Horse” is a song recorded by American singer Katy Perry featuring rapper Juicy J. It was originally released on September 17, 2013, by Capitol Records as the first promotional single from Perry’s fourth studio album, Prism (2013). Upon release, “Dark Horse” received mixed to favorable reviews from contemporary music critics, who praised its experimentation with urban music and Perry’s vocals but were less favorable on Juicy J’s contribution to the song. “Dark Horse” has been a commercial success, charting at number one in Canada, the Netherlands and the United States.