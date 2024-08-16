Parquet Courts EP
Listen: Parquet Courts announce new EP and reveal lead track ‘You’ve Got Me Wonderin’ Now’

Fresh from the huge success of their debut album proper Light Up Gold, Parquet Courts have announced they will release a brand new EP on 7 October via What’s Your Rupture?

Called ‘Tally All The Things That You Broke’, the EP will feature five new tracks from the Brooklyn foursome – including the typically rambunctious ‘You’ve Got Me Wonderin’ Now’, which you can stream below:

Here’s the full tracklist for ‘Tally All The Things That You Broke’:

1. You’ve Got Me Wonderin’ Now
2. Descend (The Way)
3. The More It Works
4. Fall On Yr Face
5. He’s Seein’ Paths

