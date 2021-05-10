Music: “So Long” by Diplo Ft. Cameron Marvel (Cam) + The Official Music Video

Country Music hasn’t really always found its way in the hearts of people not belonging to Eastern North American States. Last year, Zedd and Maren Morris tried to change this feeling by releasing a concoction of Country and Electronic Dance music “The Middle”, which fans loved by the way.

Diplo has something similar in mind. The Super-Record Producer has tried some sketchy changes to the typical country style, mixing some trendy beats in beautiful harmony and Cam seems the perfect singer for this type of experiment. ‘I know you are fine doing life on your own, but that doesn’t mean you should spend it alone’.

The composition has a lot of strumming guitars, with some occasional Violin and some solid Drum Beats. Some beat drop changes the mood of the song and you are forced to move a shoe or two. Give it a listen below and watch the official music video.

Watch The Official Music Video “So Long” by Diplo ft. Cam