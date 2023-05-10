Enrique Iglesias has premiered the official music video for his latest single “Move To Miami”, which is yet another collaboration with Pitbull. You can watch this new music video below.

The music video for “Move To Miami” is directed by Fernando Lugo. As the song title implies, the music video is deservingly shot in Miami. As expected, you will see the Enrique and Pitbull partying with hot women in Miami in this music video. A girl will put your screen on fire when she will start twerking on the hood of the car in which Enrique is going to a deserted warehouse. The warehouse, although deserted, is surrounded by sexy girls, all waiting for the Spaniard to come so that they can serve their sexuality. It’s a perfect music video considering that’s what you want to see in a Miami video by Enrique. And the cherry on the top – you get to see Enrique at his best in sunglasses.

This new single “Move To Miami” is a huge song for Enrique considering that’s it’s his first English language single in a very long time. He is enjoying humble success with it and with the music video out now, I’m sure “Move To Miami” will ‘move’ fast in the upward direction on charts. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Move To Miami” by Enrique Iglesias

