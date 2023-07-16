Goldfrapp announce UK tour

Electro duo Goldfrapp have announce full details of their UK tour.
The synth-poppers will begin their tour at the Bristol O2 Academy on Tuesday 9 November and end on Saturday 20 at Newcastle’s O2 Academy. Check below for the full tour dates.
The headline tour is in support of their fifth album ‘Head First’, which was released earlier this year.
Ahead of their own tour, Goldfrapp will be headlining the iTunes Festival at London’s Roundhouse on the 22 July, as well as performing at T in the Park, Oxegen, V and LED. You can also catch them playing headline shows in Australia this summer as well as several major European festivals including Benicassim and Pukkelpop.
Goldfrapp have also announced that the latest single to be taken from ‘Head First’ will be ‘Believer’, which will be released on 6 September.
Goldfrapp 2010 UK Tour dates in full:
Tue Nov 9th Bristol, O2 Academy
Thu Nov 11th London, HMV Hammersmith Apollo
Sat Nov 13th Brighton, Dome
Sun Nov 14th Birmingham, O2 Academy
Tue Nov 16th Leeds, O2 Academy
Wed Nov 17th Manchester, Academy
Fri Nov 19th Glasgow, O2 Academy
Sat Nov 20th Newcastle, O2 Academy
Tickets are available for all shows from Friday 16th July via www.goldfrapp.com
