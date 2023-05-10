Single Review: “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has premiered a new single titled “Dinero”.This latest single is a special song because Miss Lopez has been teasing with this song for long now. She made many promises to release the track but never made it to the release date. That’s why we consider it a special day as “Dinero” has finally come out.

Now that the song is out after a long wait, we can expect to be amazing and that’s what it sounds like. The track “Dinero” features Cardi B and it’s produced by DJ Khalid. Isn’t that a dream combination even through Cardi B only has a verse in the song. But still, we have Jennifer Lopez cuckooing over DJ Khalid’s hot production.

If you like this song, there is even more good news for you. Jennifer Lopez also shot a music video for this song and Cardi B is also in it. Although she will be showing us her pregnancy bump throughout the video, I’m sure it will be a highly engaging visual affair with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B appearing on the screen together. Fans will also be getting a live performance for “Dinero” on this Sunday. Listen to this song below. I hope it turns out to be a hit.

Listen to “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Cardi B