Interpol are working on their fifth album!

Post-punk poster boys Interpol have confirmed they are back in the studio working on the follow-up to their 2010 self-titled fourth album.

Guitarist Daniel Kessler revealed the news on the bands official Twitter page, writing:

We're back in the Brooklyn grind. Working on the tunes-DK — Interpol (@Interpol) August 13, 2013

We had a good rehearsal yesterday. Started working on a new tune. We were all digging it.-DK — Interpol (@Interpol) August 14, 2013

And wouldn't ya know it…we started working on another new tune yesterday. August be a breeding ground.-DK — Interpol (@Interpol) August 15, 2013

