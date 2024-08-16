Interpol are working on their fifth album!

Post-punk poster boys Interpol have confirmed they are back in the studio working on the follow-up to their 2010 self-titled fourth album.
Guitarist Daniel Kessler revealed the news on the bands official Twitter page, writing:
We're back in the Brooklyn grind. Working on the tunes-DK
— Interpol (@Interpol) August 13, 2013
We had a good rehearsal yesterday. Started working on a new tune. We were all digging it.-DK
— Interpol (@Interpol) August 14, 2013
And wouldn't ya know it…we started working on another new tune yesterday. August be a breeding ground.-DK
— Interpol (@Interpol) August 15, 2013
Always good to get some good news to take us into the weekend!
MiriamGlushakoff(2013-08-16 - 8:49 pm)
major music websites are NOW reporting Interpol is working on new material
nevermind Daniel has been tweeting about it for a couple of months
lukeglassford(2013-08-16 - 9:02 pm)
MiriamGlushakoff Fair comment – these things sometimes slip the net!