Interpol
16 AUG

Interpol are working on their fifth album!

Post-punk poster boys Interpol have confirmed they are back in the studio working on the follow-up to their 2010 self-titled fourth album.

Guitarist Daniel Kessler revealed the news on the bands official Twitter page, writing:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

2 thoughts on “Interpol are working on their fifth album!

    MiriamGlushakoff

    (2013-08-16 - 8:49 pm)

    major music websites are NOW reporting Interpol is working on new material
    nevermind Daniel has been tweeting about it for a couple of months

    lukeglassford

    (2013-08-16 - 9:02 pm)

    MiriamGlushakoff Fair comment – these things sometimes slip the net!

