Bloc Party have released a brand new taster track from their upcoming fourth album Four.

‘Day Four’ was premiered on an Australian radio station last night (28 July), before the band posted it on their Twitter account for everyone to hear. Check it out here:

‘Day Four’ follows previous single ‘Octopus’ – which was released earlier this month – and shows off a more blissful and chilled out aspect of the album.

Four is out on 20 August via French Kiss.