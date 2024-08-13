A$AP Ferg album stream Trap Lord
Album stream: A$AP Ferg – ‘Trap Lord’

Following in the footsteps of fellow A$AP Mob member Rocky, A$AP Ferg is releasing his highly anticipated debut album Trap Lord next week. Before it hits the shops and download sites though, Ferg has made the whole thing available to stream online.

To listen to Trap Lord head over to the specially constructed site: www.traplordaugust20.com

As well as showcasing Ferg’s slightly menacing and aggressive vocal delivery, the album also features A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q, Waka Flocka Flame and Bone Thugs N Harmony.

