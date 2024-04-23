Reading and Leeds Festival announce complete line-up – adding The Horrors, AlunaGeorge, Blood Red Shoes and more to the bill

Reading and Leeds Festival organisers have today added 52 new acts to the line-up for this years event.

Joining the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Queens Of The Stone Age on the line-up are The Horrors, AlunaGeorge, Blood Red Shoes, Pulled Apart By Horses and nu-metal veterans Papa Roach.

Here’s the completed line-up poster:

Looks like a pretty decent festival line-up. As always with Reading and Leeds there’s a bit of rubbish to avoid, but I reckon I could have a very good three-days of music out of that line-up.

Weekend and day tickets are still available for both the Reading and Leeds festival sites. If you’re after tickets follow the link below to buy them now:

Reading and Leeds Festival – Ticketmaster