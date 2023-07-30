Demi Lovato has released music video for her new single titled “Cool for the Summer”. The single is produced by Max Martin and the music video was released on VEVO on July 23. This music video is definitely one of the best that we have seen from the talented singer so far. This sexy music video is directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

Demi Lovato is at her best in “Cool for the Summer” music video. She has let her sexy side out like never before and that’s something exciting for both fans and critics. After all, we have waited so long for her to bring out her inner sexy beast. The glossy video gets a lot of body, booty and sex from Demi Lovato. Put simply, she’s on fire in this cool and flawless music video.

Demi Lovato has probably delayed the music video release to be included in this year’s VMAS but still she has excited her fans. This electro-pop track is going to be part of her upcoming fifth studio album. This new album is still untitled. It will hit the stores by the end of 2015 through Island Records. With “Cool for the Summer” making headlines, there is every chance that Demi will do great with her new album.

Watch Music Video “Cool for the Summer” by Demi Lovato