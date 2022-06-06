Music Video: “Coming Home” by Keith Urban and Julia Michaels

Keith Urban has dropped the official music video for his latest country-pop track “Coming Home”. Without a doubt, it’s the most striking music video that we have seen from Keith Urban to date. It’s directed by Andy Hines and it features Julia Michaels who also features on the track. She looks absolutely gorgeous in this surreal music video.

The track “Coming Home” is another country-pop anthem by Keith Urban who has been leading the genre since his 2015 album Ripcord. It’s been more than two years and Keith continues to drop hit after hit. He first gave us goosebumps with “Sun Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Pitbull and then he came up with Ed-Sheeran-written “Parallel Line”. The latest serving “Coming Home” is probably the best out of these singles. Deservingly so, it also got the best music video that Keith has ever done.

While talking about “Coming Home” music video, Keith was generous to contribute the main idea of the video to the directed Andy Hines. According to Keith, Andy is the one who threw the idea of using the dream-like state – the state that’s not real at all and still it’s truth in some way. I know it’s a complex idea to grab but you will get it once you watch the music video for “Coming Home”.

Watch “Coming Home” music video by Keith Urban and Julia Michaels