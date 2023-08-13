Shitless Again Maluma : Music Video of New Single “Mala Mia” – (MV + Review)

Maluma has dropped a new music video “Mala Mia” on 10th of August, in which he has shown the world how to be a bad boy and steal someone else’s girlfriend. The beat is very catchy and he sings so sexy and of course, you are going to love “Mala Mia”. Maluma is a very popular artist in pop. The Colombian superstar dropped his last album in may, but it looks like he has a lot to show as he is moving to his next album.

The 24-year-old is shirtless as always and surrounded by amazing models. In terms of artwork, this video is in for yet another steamy anthem like “Felices los 4”. “Mala Mia” follows sexy “Clandestino” very hot and happening duet with Shakira. Both songs are likely to be the part of his upcoming album, which hopefully will have English tracks to grow his international fans. Also, watch both in Music Video: “Chantaje” By Shakira Featuring Columbian Reggaeton Artist Maluma.

Maluma told last year, “I don’t want leave out my Spanish or my Latin world, but I want to grow in this American world. And to do it, I have to do it in English, because if I don’t, they are not going to understand what I say”.

“Mala Mia” by Maluma – Watch It Here!