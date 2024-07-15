Watch: Nas – Represent video

Hip-hop legend Nas is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his seminal debut album Illmatic this year, and to go along with the deluxe Illmatic XX reissue he released earlier in the year the rapper has just unveiled a brand new video for album track ‘Represent’.

The video is the first one ever made for ‘Represent’, and was the result of a competition Nas ran to find a fan to collaborate with on the video. The winner of the competition was Brian Katz, who has made a video that features 1924 film ‘The Thief Of Baghdad’ – a shrewd idea seeing as the track samples the soundtrack from the film. Nas also appears in the video, smoking a cigar and generally looking cool while he watches a projection of the video.

Nas – ‘Represent’ video:

