06 JUN

Beady Eye single details…

beady eye new single announced Beady Eye have announced the third single to be taken from their debut album Different Gear, Still Speeding. Following on from ‘Bring The Light’ and ‘The Roller’, ‘The Beat Goes On’ will be released on 11 July.

The single will be released as a download as well as a 7″ – limited edition, numbered versions of which will be available from the bands official online store.  The single will feature a brand new B-side called ‘In The Bubble With A Bullet’.

In other Beady Eye news, front-man Liam Gallagher recently lifted the lid on the bands plans for their second album, telling MTV:

We’re going to finish the tour about Christmas time, then about February go in the studio and hopefully have it out by summer. We’re not going to rush it, but we’re not going to fuck about either. We’ve got the songs, we’re ready to go.


Post Author: Luke Glassford

1 thought on “Beady Eye single details…

    the dude

    (2011-06-10 - 9:16 pm)

    after much listening, thought and contemplation; Beady Eye are shite!

