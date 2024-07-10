Listen: Frank Ocean releases ‘Channel Orange’ a week early…

Hip-hop/RnB man of the moment Frank Ocean stole a march on everyone today, rush-releasing his debut album proper Channel Orange a week early.

Although it was due for release on 16 July, the impromptu release this morning did nothing to harm sales, with the album quickly rising to the top of the iTunes chart on the back of a successful appearance on US TV last night and that all important Twitter-buzz.

As well as releasing Channel Orange to download, Ocean is also streaming the album on his Tumblr blog. Click the following link to listen to the album in full: Frank Ocean – Channel Orange stream



