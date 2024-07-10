Pulp announce one-off homecoming gig in Sheffield…

Sheffield band Pulp have announced a one-off gig in their hometown this December. The Britpop legends took to Twitter to announce the show, saying:

Pulp come home for Christmas. Sheffield Arena, Saturday 8 December 2012. Tissues optional. Presale starts now! tiny.cc/pulpsheffield — Pulp (@pulp2011) July 10, 2012



Don’t know what to make of the ’tissues optional’ comment – does it mean this will be their final gig?

Although their Tweet says presale tickets are on sale now, predictably they have now all sold out. Not to worry though, tickets go on general sale this Friday (13 June) and will cost £32.40 (including booking fee).

Watch Pulp’s full set at last years Reading Festival:



