10 JUL

Pulp announce one-off homecoming gig in Sheffield…

Sheffield band Pulp have announced a one-off gig in their hometown this December. The Britpop legends took to Twitter to announce the show, saying:


Don’t know what to make of the ’tissues optional’ comment – does it mean this will be their final gig?

Although their Tweet says presale tickets are on sale now, predictably they have now all sold out. Not to worry though, tickets go on general sale this Friday (13 June) and will cost £32.40 (including booking fee).

Watch Pulp’s full set at last years Reading Festival:


Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *