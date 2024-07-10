10 JUL

Listen: The Killers release ‘Runaways’, the first single from new album Battle Born

The Killers – ‘Runaways’

Las Vegas rockers The Killers have released the first single from their upcoming fourth album Battle Born. Listen to ‘Runaways’ here:

Fans of The Killers will be pleased with the reassuringly epic and bombastic nature of ‘Runaways’. Are you a fan, or is The Killers’ stubborn U2/Bruce Springsteen fascination starting to get a bit tiring? Let me know in the comments…

The new album Battle Born is out on 17 September. Preorder: Battle Born

