Tickets for extra Kasabian date at Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena on 13 December on sale tomorrow – buy them here

After the original 16 dates of their upcoming UK arena tour sold out in minutes last week, Kasabian announced an extra date for fans who had been unable to get tickets the first time around.

The extra gig will take place on Saturday 13 December at Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena, and tickets for it go on sale tomorrow morning (Friday 11 July) at 9:30am – here’s the link to buy tickets:

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for Kasabian at Sheffield Motorpoint Arena from Ticketmaster[/box]

Kasabian tickets

Availability

As there was no presale of any kind for this extra gig, the full amount of tickets will be available when they go on general sale tomorrow. The capacity of the Motorpoint Arena is 13,500, so that’s approximately how many tickets will be up for grabs tomorrow (give or take).

Ticket prices

There will be both Standing and Seated tickets available to buy tomorrow morning.

Standing tickets – £43.45 – buy Standing tickets here.

Seated tickets – £32.45 – £43.45 – buy Seated tickets here.

Ticket limits

Due to the expected high demand for tickets, there is a strict limit of just four tickets per person/per card. However, there’s no mention of the main ticket-buyer having to be present to enter the venue, so expect a lot of tickets to be available on the ticket reselling sites!

There doesn’t seem to be any age limit for Seated tickets, but Standing tickets are for those aged 14+ only.

Good luck if you’re trying to get tickets tomorrow – let me know how you get on in the comments below…

>>> Read my review of Kasabian’s latest album 48:13

>>> Read my review of Kasabian’s Summer Solstice gig at Leicester’s Victoria Park