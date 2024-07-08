Kasabian add extra date to UK arena tour – will play Sheffield on 13 December – ticket details

Due to popular demand (which is putting the mad rush for tickets everyone experienced last Friday morning a bit lightly!), Kasabian have added an extra date to their UK tour this winter.

On top of the 16 dates that have already sold out, Kasabian will now also play the Sheffield Motorpoint Arena on Saturday 13 December.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page, and also confirmed that support will come from The Maccabees:

Kasabian tickets go on general sale tomorrow (Friday 4 July) at 9:30am – so if you weren’t able to take advantage of the presale this week then tomorrow is your one and only chance! Here’s the link to buy general sale tickets from Ticketmaster:

>>> Buy Kasabian tickets from Ticketmaster here >>>

Tickets are likely to sell out pretty quickly so make sure that link is open and you’re ready to buy bang on half-past 9 tomorrow morning!

Kasabian ticket prices and limits

Prices for tickets will vary slightly according to the venue, so I’ve laid out all the different prices for each gig below:

November

Wed 19th GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro – Standing: £43.45 | Seated: £32.45 – £43.45

Fri 21st LEEDS, First Direct Arena – Standing: £43.45 | Seated: £32.45 – £43.45

Sat 22nd BIRMINGHAM, LG Arena – Standing: £44.15 | Seated: £33.15 – £44.15

Sun 23rd CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena – Standing: £43.45 | Seated: £32.45 – 43.45

Tue 25th BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth International Centre – Standing: £43.45 | Seated: £43.45

Wed 26th BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre – Standing: £43.45 | Seated: £43.45

Fri 28th NOTTINGHAM, Capital FM Arena – Standing: £43.45 | Seated: £32.45 – £43.45

December

Mon 1st LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy (5 Night Stand) – £46.75

Tue 2nd LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy (5 Night Stand) – £46.75

Thu 4th LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy (5 Night Stand) – £46.75

Fri 5th LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy (5 Night Stand) – £46.75

Sat 6th LONDON, O2 Brixton Academy (5 Night Stand-All Nighter) – £60.50

Mon 8th DUBLIN, The O2 – Standing: €46.55 | Seated: €36.00 – €46.55

Tues 9th BELFAST, Odyssey Arena – £32.50 – £43.50

Thu 11th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena – Standing: £43.45 | Seated: £32.45 – £43.45

Fri 12th MANCHESTER, Phones 4u Arena – Standing: £43.45 | Seated: £32.45 – £43.45

There is a limit of 6 tickets per person/per card for all of the above shows. They are all also 14+ dates, but make sure you check on the individual show page before you buy if you are under 18 as some venues may have different age limits.

Here’s the link to buy Kasabian tickets:

>>> Buy Kasabian tickets from Ticketmaster here >>>

If you’re trying to buy tickets then good luck – let me know in the comments how you get on…

Kasabian presale

The presale is now open for the arena tour. To qualify for the presale you must have preordered 48:13 back in April and been given a special code. If you have your code, you are now eligible to buy up to four tickets for the gigs in November/December from Ticketmaster. Here’s the link:

>>> Kasabian presale – Ticketmaster

The presale is open from today up until Friday morning, when the remaining tickets will then go on general sale.

If you are an O2 customer, you will be able to access a special presale for the dates at the Brixton Academy tomorrow morning at 9:30am. You can register for it using the below link:

>>> Kasabian presale – O2 Priority

No messing about in the Kasabian camp today! Fresh from their triumphant headline set at Glastonbury last night the Leicester band have just announced a massive UK arena tour in November and December.

The tour will begin on 19 November at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro arena and culminates on 12 December at Manchester’s Phones4U Arena. They will play 16 dates in total, which includes a 5-date residency of the Brixton O2 Academy in London.

Tickets for all the shows will go on general sale this Friday (4 July) at 9:30am. There’s a ticket presale happening on Wednesday, for more details on that use the links below.

>>> Kasabian presale details – Ticketmaster

>>> Kasabian presale details – O2 Priority

This arena tour is the latest update to what is proving to be a massive year for Kasabian. After releasing the album 48:13 earlier in the year they have gone on to play the biggest rock gig in the history of their hometown of Leicester before conquering Glastonbury last night. They are also headlining several European festivals over the summer.