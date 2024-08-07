Scams – ‘Helicopter Parents’ review

Scams – Helicopter Parents

Leeds band Scams are slowly but surely making a name for themselves as purveyors of solid, catchy and inventive rock music. Previous singles ‘Lost For Words’ and ‘Youngblood’ (which you can hear below) showcased their melodic sensibilities and knack for catchy choruses – something they repeat with new single ‘Helicopter Parents’, albeit with a slightly harder edge.

Starting off with an almost dubstep-esque intro, ‘Helicopter Parents’ springs into life on the back of a simple but hugely effective driving riff which provides a solid platform for singer Andy Morgan, who goes through his range of quiet and magnetic verses to more shouty, rabble-rousing choruses.

Scams are Andy Morgan (vocals), Adam Fenwick (bass and backing vocals), Jamie MacNiel (guitars and samples) and Daniel Harvey (drums). They have just returned from a European tour with New Politic and have also recently been supporting Azure Ray – with thoughts now turning to their own tour which is due to be announced soon.

