Pitbull has premiered a new track titled “3 To Tango” and he also released a music video for the track. The MV features John Travolta.

The track “3 To Tango” is produced by Ross Golan, Andreas Carlsson, Johann Carlsson. Without a shadow of a doubt, this new single stands among Pitbull’s most catchy singles to date. So it definitely deserved a wonderful video and that’s exactly what Pitbull has done.

The music video for “3 To Tango” stars John Travolta. John is out there looking at some ladies who are dancing. He looks at them for a while but then can’t resist and jumps on the dance floor and does a quick tango with them. It’s a must-see music video so don’t delay any further and just hit ‘play’ below to watch the official MV for “3 To Tango.”

Watch Music Video “3 To Tango” By Pitbull Starring John Travolta