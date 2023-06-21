Music Video Review: “Fun” by Pitbull ft. Chris Brown

Pitbull has premiered a new music video for his track “Fun”. The music video is cool to watch and is actually kind of funny. You may also love the way Pitbull brings in sexy girls in his MVs – it’s all the same, typical Pitbull MV.

“Fun” is assisted by Chris Brown and is from Pitbull’s recent album “Globalization”. Although the album isn’t doing that great, there is a chance that this video will help Pitbull get something out of his album sales finally.

The music video is directed by Gil Green. It shows Pitbull and Chris Brown having ‘fun’ time in city of Miami. In Mr. Worldwide’s expensive car, they go to every lush and scenic place in the city and meet sexy local girls who just can’t seem to get enough of the rappers as they weave in their laps. Put simply, “Fun” shows us the most attractive side of Miami’s night life. You are definitely going to love it.

The track “Fun” lives up to its title. It is an exuberant track that takes advantage of tropical percussions and exuberant Cuban rhythms. This is definitely the best track from Pitbull’s new album and it has a good chance of being a strong contender for Song Of The Summer. Listen to it below and let us know what you think of it. Is it your song of the summer already?

Watch Music Video “Fun” by Pitbull ft. Chris Brown